More technical directive problems for Ferrari?

Though vehemently dismissing Max Verstappen's claim that Ferrari had been caught cheating, there is no denying that the Italian was unusually off-form in Austin.

While Sebastian Vettel was sidelined by an early suspension failure, Charles Leclerc finished a distant fourth, almost a minute behind race-winner Valtteri Bottas, just a day after the Italian missed out on pole.

Like Verstappen, many put Ferrari's weak performance down to a technical directive that had been sent out by the FIA in response to a query from Red Bull over fuel flow rate measurement.

Ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the season, the FIA has sent out another directive, this time warning teams that it is forbidden to direct flammable liquids from the intercooler, air inlet or ERS system to the combustion chambers of the engine.

Whether this will further impact Ferrari remains to be seen, but the move comes at a time rivals had been querying the Italian outfit's dramatic improvement in pace since the summer break.

The move comes at a time Leclerc is due to take a 10-place grid penalty following the damage incurred in Austin in FP3. Though he still had an engine in his pool, it was the "less powerful version", according to team boss, Mattia Binotto.