Brawn: "No turning back" on 2021 rules

Though it appears F1 got the jump on Brexit, in as much as the 2021 rules package was revealed on deadline day, there is still some way to go.

Indeed, in amongst a number of articles on the new rules, that official F1 website revealed that "the 2021 rules are a watershed for Formula 1 - but they are still a work in progress", while the FIA's website referred to the agreed terms as being a "framework".

Nonetheless, F1 managing director, Ross Brawn, insists that there is no turning back.

"After more than two years of work in close collaboration with the FIA and the sport's teams, driver and key stakeholders, the rules governing 2021 and beyond, which have been was unanimously approved by the World Motor Sport Council, were unveiled early in the weekend in Austin," says the Briton in his summary of the United States Grand Prix weekend.

"Covering technical and sporting matters, as well as for the first time, the financial stability of the sport, these new regulations represent a sea change for Formula 1 and are aimed at making Formula 1 stronger, more equal and more suited to current climate in both technical and financial terms," he continued.

"Too often in the past, rule changes have been effected as a knee-jerk reaction to temporary issues and with a short-term approach. This time, the methodology has been very different.

"These rules have been thought out, studied and defined in a truly holistic manner, taking into account what the fans want, because at the end of the day, they are the sport's most important stakeholders and the baseline for all we do.

"You can have the best drivers, the fastest and most technologically advanced cars and the most beautiful and demanding race tracks, but if the fans aren't interested then you are going nowhere.

"We are pleased with how the regulations were received, especially by the fans, and we are also aware that there is still a lot of work to do in the coming months to fine tune and adjust the rules where necessary before the start of the 2021 season.

"In the meantime, everyone can start to work on building the new Formula 1, starting from a defined and agreed base. There is no turning back."