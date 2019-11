Pat Fry returns to Renault

Renault has announced that Pat Fry will strengthen its technical management following the end of his current contractual obligations.

The Briton is currently on gardening leave from McLaren, having joined the Woking outfit in September 2018 following a number of high profile departures including technical boss Tim Goss and engineering chief Matt Morris.

Fry, who had previously been recruited by Manor as an "engineering consultant", began his F1 career in 1987 with Benetton where he was initially an R&D engineer working alongside Pat Symonds.

Following time as an engineer with the Enstone outfit's test team and race team, in 1993 he moved to McLaren where he was in charge of the Woking outfit's active suspension programme.

Rising to the role of chief engineer, Fry left Woking to join Ferrari as technical director and head of race engineering in 2011.

He left the Maranello team in late 2014, part of the cull that saw various other established names depart as Ferrari sought to turn its fortunes around.

His return to Enstone comes just 24 hours after Renault announced the recruitment of Williams aero boss Dirk de Beer, the two high-profile signings suggesting that the French team, contrary to widespread speculation, is set to remain in the sport beyond 2020.

"I am delighted to be able to work with Pat again," said Marcin Budkowski, Renault Sport Racing UK Executive Director. "His arrival is yet another step as we build and improve our team structure.

"Pat's experience, talent and determination will be additional assets as we continue our progress."