Williams aero chief de Beer joins Renault

Renault has announced a restructuring of its aerodynamics department ahead of the 2020 season.

Peter Machin, the French outfit's current Head of Aerodynamics, is leaving the team by mutual agreement, with immediate effect, with Dirk de Beer taking over the role.

De Beer joins Renault from Williams, having joined the Grove outfit in 2017. Prior to Williams the South African spent five years at Ferrari as chief aerodynamicist.

First entering F1 in 2000 with Sauber, after seven years with the Swiss team he joined Renault/Lotus where he spent a further six years.

He will be supported by a deputy head of aerodynamics who will join in the course of next year from another team. Vince Todd takes on this role on an interim basis until his arrival.

James Rodgers, currently principal aerodynamicist in charge of future car projects, is promoted to a new position of chief aerodynamicist, responsible for aerodynamic performance development.

"In 2019 we have shown some strengths," said Cyril Abiteboul, "but identified areas that needed reinforcement. After a rapid growth of our aerodynamic department and a modernisation of our equipment, the strengthening of the management layer of this key department will help us reap the benefits of our investments. This is particularly relevant as we enter a very important year in our midterm plan with the 2021 aerodynamic regulations now confirmed."

"We are delighted to welcome Dirk as Head of Aerodynamics," added Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director. "His proven technical and management skills make him the perfect profile to lead such a large and complex department. James has demonstrated a strong ability to generate performance and this new role will enable him to steer the aerodynamic development of all our car projects. These changes are the next step in the restructuring of Renault F1 Team's Chassis operation in Enstone and I am confident that they will allow us to resume our progress towards the front of the grid."