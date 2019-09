The Potential of Formula One in Online Gambling

Formula One is an evergreen sport which has wild fans across the globe. Some Formula One drivers have ended up being household names in sports' hall of fame, while some brands actually experienced their rise to stardom on the F1 racetrack.

As far as recent developments go, Formula One is expected to increase its partnerships with gambling operators. This isn't surprising since sportsbook and betting platforms are always looking to increase their betting portfolio and make it as versatile as possible. On the other hand, F1 can gain a very substantial revenue stream if it enters the market of online casino betting.

Brands Advertisement

Most of us are aware that Formula One is a very strong carrier of car brands advertisements: from Ferrari to Mercedes and McLaren, some of these car brand names have really become synonymous with speed and power.

However, in recent times, Formula One has been drastically expanding its advertising portfolio to include all sorts of products: from energy drinks like Red Bull to luxury brands like Rolex.

This gives F1 a great rep for the introduction of advertising online casino brands. If the true potential of Formula One is tapped, it can become a big betting advertiser, like tennis is for PokerStars, for example. Several betting sites and best online casinos for New Zealand players have already expressed their interest in advertising on the Formula One platform.

In-Race Betting

As recently as last year, Formula One has made a public announcement that it's going into a sponsoring partnership with Interregional Sports Group (ISG), a big sports marketing company. With the help of their operational know-how, Formula One will enable real-time in-race betting at the Grand Prix.

Similar deals are being carried out all the time: while sports marketing companies and betting houses see a chance to tap into undiscovered territory, F1 is gaining new fans all over the world.

Real-time betting is a trend raging worldwide ever since it was first introduced. It gives players the excitement of watching their wagers play out as they bet, which is simply not comparable with the sensation of pre-betting and predicting the outcome of races.

In-race betting is much more exciting and you can see dramatic changes as they happen. Of course, you can also take advantage of the fact that you can use the context and the tendency of the race to predict the outcome more precisely.

E-Sports

The Formula 1 Esports Series is an official eSports channel by Formula One, where fans of the sport gather to race in the digital realm. The eSports channel was first introduced in 2017 to gather fans and players of the video game that was previously published by Formula One.

It has a whopping number of over 60,000 players from its beginning, and it is quickly gaining new fans all over the world as we speak. Since eSports betting is on the rise, we can also expect increased interest for the Formula One eSports betting, too.

Given that many casino operators are increasingly becoming interested in eSports, we can predict that the number of wagers on eSports matches and races will continue to be on the rise.