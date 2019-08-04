Hungary GP: Race team notes - Williams

George Russell finished 16th and Robert Kubica 19th in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Both drivers started on the hard Pirelli tyre, George 15th and Robert 19th on the grid. George ran a one-stop race, pitting on lap 17 for the hard Pirelli tyre. Robert also pitted once during the race, on lap 20 for the hard Pirelli tyre.

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer: The lack of high fuel running earlier in the weekend, and the warmer conditions today meant that the optimum strategy wasn't completely clear. Indeed, the battle at the front between Max and Lewis shows how close the strategies were. We opted to complete an aggressive one-stop strategy, pitting George to cover the Alfa Romeo and allowing him to race Stroll to the end. Robert had a slightly shorter final stint but had to contend with multiple blue flags. Both drivers managed their tyres well, with George able to hold Stroll off on much newer tyres.

We still need to work on the car pace, but we have seen some improvements this weekend and we can now enjoy the shutdown period before returning to tackle the very different challenges offered by Spa and Monza.

George Russell: Yesterday definitely exceeded expectations, so it was a little bit back to reality today. I had a good first lap and made up two positions on Magnussen and Kvyat at turn four and five, which was pretty fun. It was nice to be racing other drivers. We've still got work to do but there are a lot of positives to take from this weekend. We've made a good step forward.

Robert Kubica: The race was as expected. We had to manage the tyres to get to the end with a one-stop strategy. The feeling wasn't great in the car, similar to yesterday. After the break we have completely different tracks, we will have to wait and see if we are able to close the gap, like George was able to do here. It is amazing to see how many people from Poland came here. I would like to thank them for the great atmosphere and hope that they go home with good memories, as I will do.