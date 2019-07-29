Kvyat finds redemption following "three difficult years"

Though the word is often overused, for Daniil Kvyat the last few years really have been a rollercoaster.

Promoted to Red Bull from Toro Rosso, the Russian was subsequently demoted again just three races into his second season, then dropped entirely, then brought back for one race then dumped again.

Dropped by Red Bull, in favour of Max Verstappen, and just weeks after taking third in China, the youngster's hirings and firings were all done in the full glare of the public spotlight, his pain and frustration laid bare for all to see.

A year as a development driver for Ferrari, was followed by a shock return to Toro Rosso, which was finally running out of bodies, and from the outset the Russian grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Yesterday's podium finish came hours after his partner, Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, gave birth to their daughter, and other than completing a perfect weekend, served as redemption for the Russian.

"It was sometimes tough and I thought maybe F1 was over for me, and especially podiums, I would never, ever, ever be there again." he told reporters. "But life just proves if you work hard and never give up, things are possible.

"These three difficult years just felt like they crashed from my shoulders, finally," he smiled. "It was an incredible few years in my life.

"But life just proves that if you work hard and never give up, things are possible. And I think this is exactly what happened. Even though the race was tough for everyone, I managed to keep cool.

"It was hard work to reach this moment, and hopefully it can send a message out there that I'm ready now to fight for these kinds of moments on a consistent basis. There is no stronger message than a podium like this.

"It was a horror movie with a black comedy," he said of the race "At some points I thought the race was done for me, but then it came alive again, it was an incredible rollercoaster... a bit like my whole career."

