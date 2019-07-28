Motorsport Memorabilia Header
German GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

28/07/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Mercedes-Benz Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

All started the race on full wets

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Stint 6
Verstappen Red Bull IN UM IN NS
Vettel Ferrari IN NS IN NS
Kvyat Toro Rosso IN US IN NS
Stroll RacINng Point IN NM IN NS
Sainz McLaren IN IN US
Albon Toro Rosso IN NS IN NS
Grosjean Haas IN NS IN US
Magnussen Haas IN NS IN IN US US
Hamilton Mercedes IN NS IN US US US
Kubica Willams IN IN IN NS US
Russell Williams IN IN IN NS US
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo IN NM IN US
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo IN NM IN NS
Gasly Red Bull IN NS IN US
Bottas Mercedes IN UM IN US
Hulkenberg Renault IN IN IN
Leclerc Ferrari IN IN US
Norris McLaren IN US
RiccINardo Renault IN
Perez Racing Point

Check out our Sunday gallery from Hockenheim, here.

