MPs meet with Carey in bid to save British Grand Prix

Members of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Formula One have met with Chase Carey in a bid to save the British Grand Prix.

The All Party Parliamentary Group on Formula One, which was formed to "support the sport and industry of Formula One", is chaired by Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson, the UK Parliamentary Ambassador for Motorsport, with Philip Davies, Ian Paisley and Gavin Shuke as its vice-chairs.

Last week, the group met with Motorsport UK chairman David Richards and F1's chief executive Chase Carey in a bid to save the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, next weekend's event currently the last after the British Racing Drivers' Club, owner of the Northamptonshire track, opted to exercise a clause in its 17-year contract after the ever-increasing hosting fees made it financially impractical to continue.

Also attending the meeting were Lord Hain, John Whittingdale and Victoria Prentis as the group ponders how best to safeguard the future of British motorsport and ensure that the British GP is a success.

While further details are not known, the bottom line is that unless the group has found the money to allow Silverstone to continue hosting the race or Formula One Management (FOM) has decided to lower its fees - both of which scenarios are highly unlikely - it very much looks as though next weekend's race will be the last.

In recent weeks, Silverstone managing director, Stuart Pringle has been critical of FOM for the lack of progress whilst also admitting that its desire to host a race in London further compromises the future of the race at Silverstone.

Picture Credit: F1APPG/Twitter