2019 British Grand Prix Predictions

The 2019 British GP weekend will start on 12th July at Silverstone.

Silverstone has been the permanent host for British GP since 1987. It is a hugely popular event, and most bookmakers will have betting odds priced up several days before the race.

Predictions

The outright race market is the most popular way of betting on Formula One. This is simply making a prediction on the winner of the chosen racing contest. For instance, if you place a bet on Valtteri Bottas, he must be the first one to cross the finish line for you to win the bet. There are plenty of other interesting markets offered on each race. The more tipsters' advice you follow or the more you know about Formula One, you are more likely to make profits betting on this sport.

Lewis Hamilton is the outright favourite to win the 2019 British Grand Prix having won for the fifth time in 2017. He also has the advantage of the home crowd cheering him on. Hamilton is in hot form having recently won Spanish GP, Monaco GP, Canadian GP and French GP in a row. A bet on Lewis Hamilton is a realistic bet as he aims to make history in the Silverstone track. One more win will keep him above Alain Prost and Jim Clark.

Betting on Formula One

Apart from race winner other popular Formula One betting markets include:

Constructors' Championship Winner: A punter can bet on which team will emerge top at the end of the season. This is awarded to the team that amasses the most points cumulatively with their two drivers after a full season. You can bet on this market any time of the year thanks to bookmakers dynamic odds.

Drivers' Championship Winner: You can predict which driver will emerge with the most points at the end of the season. You can bet on this market any time of the season as well.

Top 3 finish: Predict on the drivers that will be at the podium after a race.

Pole position: This a popular market where you can wager on which driver will get the pole position by the end of qualifying.

Other markets include the fastest lane, top 6, top 10 and fastest driver to retire.

If you watch and follow every single race, you will have an advantage when betting on F1. Knowing the history of a driver and how he has been performing throughout the season is a good thing when you want to place a bet ahead of the race.

Explore different markets and don't just stick on the outright race winner. Also, compare odds from different online casinos because they can fluctuate dramatically, which makes it possible to secure extra value by looking around. Ensure you take advantage of best value odds and offers before placing a bet on F1. It is an excellent way to enjoy the action and probably some profits along the way!