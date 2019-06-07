Canada GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "We did a lot of work today and looked quite competitive, but it's tomorrow and Sunday that matter. The track was really dirty all day long and so there was big track evolution with every lap - right up until the end of the session. We ran several different packages on the car, collecting the information we needed and analysing which parts are working the best. The main job tonight is to choose the best solution so that we can be even more competitive tomorrow. It's always a really tight grid here and all the midfield teams look very closely matched once again. The performance of the tyres and the high degradation is also going to play a big factor on Sunday and should make it more interesting."

Lance Stroll: "It has been a promising start to the weekend here in Montreal - certainly better than Fridays at recent races. The car feels alive at the moment, which is a good base on which to start building, as both the performance and the high fuel runs seemed promising. No doubt there are still some things we can do to improve, but we are definitely in the fight. We just have to keep working on things tonight, improving the details to find some more lap time. The field is very tight, with only a couple of tenths between fifth and tenth, so it's going to be really close tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer: "We end today pleased with what we've learned about the car and the tyres. The car crews had a big job list with lots of changes being made between the cars and between the sessions as we compared various different test items. The information we have collected will guide our decision-making for the rest of the weekend and the next few events. The dusty track surface didn't make for easy testing conditions, but we pushed on with our programme and 139 laps represent a couple of race distances split between the two cars. It's only Friday, but we appear to be in better shape here with good tyre data to help prepare us for Sunday when the weather is expected to be even hotter than today."