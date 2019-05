Monaco GP: Race team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "It wasn't an easy race but we tried our best today. I am pleased we finished the race, but we couldn't fight for the points in the end. We really needed the rain to come and mix things up, but there were a few lights spots and that was it. When the safety car came out we chose to pit, but I was in a lot of traffic and lost quite a bit of time in the traffic jam at Rascasse. Later in the race I made a move on Magnussen, which I felt was a fair move, but he cut the chicane and kept the position. In the end getting ahead of Magnussen may have changed our result, so I think he should have given me the position back."

Lance Stroll: "It has been a challenging weekend for the team as a whole and unfortunately the race was just as tough. I made a good start and then we rolled the dice in terms of strategy by staying out under the safety car to get track position. After that it was a quiet race really. We suffered with graining on the tyres in the first stint and then during the second we were stuck in a bit of traffic. It wasn't the weekend we wanted but we will regroup and comeback stronger for Canada in two weeks' time."

Otmar Szafnauer: "We raced well today considering our grid positions and got both cars home safely, but points were out of reach. We knew we faced an uphill task after yesterday's qualifying session, but hoped we could make the most of the unpredictability of Monaco. The early safety car allowed us to roll the dice by splitting the strategies - pitting Sergio and leaving Lance out - but as the race unfolded there were few opportunities to jump up the field or use the strategy to our advantage. We couldn't get track position and were caught up in the midfield train at various moments throughout the afternoon. It's not been an easy weekend, but we will take this one on the chin and learn what we can in order to come back stronger in Montreal."