Spanish GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "It's been a disappointing weekend so far and I don't have the answers as to why at the moment. This track demands a lot from the car - it has a bit of everything - low, medium and high-speed corners - and it's never been our best circuit over the years, so I'm not too concerned. In any case, I'm looking forward to tomorrow - that's the day the counts and hopefully we can score some points. It's going to be tough because track position is very important here, but we will try our best. I think our race pace is looking better than our qualifying speed so that's a positive. Let's see what we can do with the strategy to move forward in the race."

Lance Stroll: "It is frustrating to be out in Q1. I didn't maximise the lap, but we knew this weekend would be tough. It is still very tight in the midfield and we were fighting with Renault for space in Q2, but every little detail counts when it's that close. We usually race better than we qualify so we will analyse the data overnight and see what tomorrow brings."

Otmar Szafnauer: "We've been a bit on the back foot throughout practice and I think that showed in the qualifying result this afternoon. It's one of those tracks where you need the drivers to be totally comfortable with the car balance and it's fair to say we haven't found the sweet spot. With such a close midfield, if you drop a tenth here and there, it's costly. We made some steps forward overnight, but it wasn't enough to get us through to Q3. I think we always knew this was going to be one of the more challenging circuits for us - as it always has been over the years - but looking at the bigger picture we are confident with the development curve of the car. Anyway, it's tomorrow that really counts so we will do our best to race well and get both cars up into contention for points."