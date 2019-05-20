A Guide to Motorbike Clothing

Here's a little secret that most motorcyclists know well - you're probably going to spend more money on motorcycle gear than on your first bike. Although the beginner 250 cc bike is likely to endure a few bangs and scrapes before you upgrade to your dream bike, the gear you purchase will be yours for life.

The following gear list is the high-protection, low-hassle getup that you need for the everyday commute. Once you take off your gloves and helmet, your friends and colleagues won't really know you're wearing motorcycle clothing; just crisp denim, slick boots, and a killer jacket.

Summer Jacket

At stop lights, all jackets feel hot, it's just a fact of life. However, at speed, a mesh jacket like the Dainese D1 Air Frame Jacket will almost feel like you're not wearing a jacket at all. On the other hand, a leather jacket, even one made from perforated leather will cook you when it gets sunny and hot. To get a boxier, mesh jacket, a good place to start would be with the Phoenix 5.0 by Joe Rocket ($153).

For those that don't mind the high temperatures, leather generally has worthwhile abrasion resistance in case of a highway accident. Perhaps the biggest benefit of leather is reusability. Overall, you have a decent chance of reusing a leather jacket after an accident, while textiles are usually a one-and-done affair.

Winter Jacket

For winter, the answer is pretty straightforward: wear leather. It comes with the best abrasion resistance and classic looks. Steer away from the thin leather variants from fashion outlets like J.Crew. you're better off with biker specific leather from motorcyclist brands like Vanson ($390 to $600) who typically use cowhide leather and bomber stitching.

Gloves

Deep in our brains we're programmed to put our hands out whenever we fall. At speed, the friction between asphalt and the palm will catch and snap the wrist, and will start you off into a violent tumble that could hurt more than just the hand.

Palm sliders that are made from stingray leather or low-friction plastic prevents your palm from catching. Good gloves will also feature plenty of armor and cushion, and are typically made with titanium and hard plastic over the wrist bones and knuckles, such as these Handroid Gloves from Knox Armor ($270) that feel more like an Iron Man appendage than a glove.

There are a few other glove options like the Held Titan Evo ($400) that sew the pinky and ring finger together to keep the pinky from dislocating or breaking, which happens a lot more often than you might think.

Elbow and Shoulder Armor

Most jackets feature a basic elbow and shoulder armor pads, whether they are held in zippered pockets or Velcroed into the lining. However, these are usually bulky and often not crash rated. Since the U.S. doesn't have any of its own (apart from that of helmets), Europe's CE safety rating is the benchmark standard here.

CE2 rating means the product is impact-tested in 4 categories: -14 degrees Fahrenheit, ambient temperature, 104 degrees F, and wet. CE1 products are only tested in wet and ambient temperatures. As such, CE2 is characteristically thicker and more protective compared to CE1. There's also a new foam that's gaining popularity for being ultra-flexible called D30, though we'd still recommend the traditional alternative foam.

An example of D30 crash-rated shoulder armor is the Forcefield Isolator 2, and its numbers for CE2 armor are nearly identical. The key benefit is that Forcefields are about 2mm thinner in comparison to the competition, which can be an added benefit for those seeking greater mobility. The same tech for knees and elbows costs $49 as well.

Pants

Denim usually rips at about 0.4 seconds after you start sliding on a pavement. Just because it's scratchy and thick doesn't mean that its full-on road armor. Nonetheless, you can buy jeans that are lined with Kevlar to increase the abrasion resistance significantly, or you can get Cordura textile pants.

Lots of what's available out these will fit like a blimp cover, costs more than a decent television, and has weird patches sewn all over it. Our recommendations include the Toboco Motorwear tough denim (costs $360) and Dainese New Drake Air (Costs $260), and they commonly fit better, costs half as much, look better, and offer ample protection.

You can also have jeans you already own upgraded with Kevlar lining by a reputable vendor like Ruste Protection. As a tip, don't forget that you will be wearing these for a long time, and the lining will most likely cost you a lot more than the jeans. It's therefore better to buy a mid to heavyweight quality jeans, such as the Shrink-To-Fit form Levi's (at $15 to $70), Japan Blue ($120 to $170), or Unbranded ($118), and stay away from the department store jeans that can will apart in a few months.

Knee Armor

Motorcycle pants with pockets inside the knees can hold armor pads that cover the kneecaps, such as the Klim D30 EVO X T5 ($40). Just as with the elbows and shoulders, knee pads like the EVO X usually feel invisible in a matter of minutes as they reach body temperatures and mold into place. For those who don't mint strapping armor, check out hardshell knee guards that are rated CE2. We recommend the Knee V E1 N Guards from Dainese ($70), which will also cover more leg.

Helmet

In every 5 years, the SMF (Snell Memorial Foundation) outs an updated safety standard for motorcycle helmets. Currently, the standard holds as M2015. While adhering to the standard is voluntary (not law), any helmet manufacturer that's worth mentioning adheres to it, and we recommend the Shoei RF-1200 (between $450 and $500).

Keep in mind that every 5 years after a given helmet is manufactured, its adhesives begin to breakdown. As such, it's a good idea to replace it by then, even if you haven't crashed it. Further, whether yours is a closed- or open-face helmet, you'll experience noise of up to 116 decibels. OSHA warns that you risk permanent hearing loss when exposed to 115 dB for 15 minutes. So, get yourself some disposable earbuds (200 pairs cost $22).

Boots

The legs and feet are very likely to get injured in the event of a wreck. For the non-fatal motorcycle accidents, the CDC reports that 30% of the injuries occur in the lower extremities. Motorcycle boots comes with plastic enforced toe boxes and plastic enforced soles that help prevent fractures and twisting. They also come with padded armor discs to cover the knobby ankle bones, such as the REV'IT! Rodeo shoes ($290) and the Stylmartin Rocket Boots at $315.

Leather, non-biker shoes like the Red Wing and Wolverine typically lack the last two protective features (or all three) and just as with jackets and pants, there's a lot more to gear than abrasion resistance features. As a rule of thumb, always tuck your laces before you ride. You certainly wouldn't be the first person to catch a lace on a foot peg and tip over the bike at a stop light.

It's also not a bad idea to replace your laces for shorter ones for this same reason. Some bikers tend to worry much about poly or cotton laces grinding off in a wreck and causing the boot to pop off, nonetheless, there's nothing solid that proves it can or can't happen. If you're concerned, get a pair of Kevlar Boot Laces from KG at around $10.

Back Armor

While its common to armor other parts of the body and leave out the spine, all those become useless if the vertebrae is damaged. Standalone back armor ideally extends further down over the tailbone and is independent of the jacket. Our recommendation is the Back Protector Pro from Forcefield ($175). It's so thin and breathable, and you don't have to worry much about comfort.