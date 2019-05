Red Bull in action at Zandvoort

Days after its return to the calendar was confirmed, Red Bull was at Zandvoort for the opening day of the 2019 Jumbo Race Day.



Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly brought plenty of energy to the proceedings behind the wheel of a pair of RB7's, with a tyre shredding show of F1 power, giving fans a taste of what's to come in 2020.

"It's the fourth edition of the Jumbo Racedagen and it has been crazy here today," said Verstappen. "We've been growing together over the years and it's amazing to see so many Dutch fans coming to this event. It's very special that you are so close to your fans here. At a race weekend we're very restricted in what we can do, so this is definitely a great event for the fans.

"The track itself is very challenging and there are not many run-off areas," said Verstappen. "It's amazing that the track will be back on the F1 calendar next year and you will see a lot of orange in the dunes."

"I didn't really know what to expect before I came here this weekend," admitted Gasly, "but I'm really impressed with the number of people here to support us and it's really cool to drive an F1 car on this track.

"I came to Zandvoort in 2012 with Formula Renault 2.0, but it is like a completely different track when you take an F1 car round here. It's super narrow with really high speed corners and you need big balls to go fast around this track. It's going to be challenging to race here but really exciting.

"Massive thanks to all the people who came today," he added. "It's my first time here at this event and there are lots of Max fans of course, but I was really happy with all the support that I got as well. Hopefully we'll see them all next year as well."