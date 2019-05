Why is F1 racing so popular?

There are sports, and then there is F1 racing.

A game full of challenges, racing offers a fantastic look into the extremes of man and machine. A union that crosses the limits of speed, it remains one of the most watched sports in the world.

Formula One is unlike any game because it combines diverse sporting elements into something unique and remarkable. Predominantly an individual sport, it is also one about the team. Furthermore, F1 has its fair share of drama and competition between teammates as well as competitors. Then there is the excitement of the actual race, dangerous for the driver, but a spectacle for the audience. However, F1 isn’t without its equally dramatic victories, followed by parties to let off steam and rejoice in the good things of life.

The perfect recipe for an extraordinary sport, here are some reasons why F1 continues to remain popular with drivers, fans, punters, and everyone else that needs a healthy dose of speed.

The Money

Money makes the world go around, and F1 racing is a sport that requires a lot of it. From the cars to the salaries of the drivers, money forms the backbone of the competition. Thus, it makes Formula One ideal for sports betting. With F1 there is money to be made, and it is not limited to the participants. Punters can bet on individual competitions or pick the winner of the season. Taking advantage of advance odds and the LVbet promo code can go a long way in helping you secure a nice little extra with your win. Since the F1 seasons are spread out over months, significant earnings are possible by investing in multiple bets that range from winning drivers to picking the overall winning constructor.

The Thrill Factor

It is human nature to be impressed with the brave and the mighty, and when it comes to F1 racing, the hurdles and dangers that drivers go through with every race make it all seem so real and thrilling. Although driver safety is a hot topic every year, F1 racing continues to enthral fans by testing not only the boundaries of the cars but also the people who drive them. What further adds to the competition is that the tracks change from location to location, bringing about a newness to each race. Then, there is the usual excitement that surrounds the leader board with fans, bookmakers, and punters keeping a keen eye on their favourites as the drivers roam around the world from one destination to another.

The Glamour

Where there are speed and money, there is bound to be glamour. F1 racing is a hotbed for all things fashionable, with the latest trends on showcase everywhere you look. Whether it is the pit-girls adding a dash of sexiness to the race, or celebrities making appearances in the stands, there is always something going on that is exciting and stimulating. Add to that the legendary parties that take place after the race and you have the perfect entertainment event that consists of electrifying action, supreme beauty, and loads of fun.

The Locations

There are a few sports that "travel" around the world, but very few exist where the location adds a sense of drama to the game itself. Take the winding roads of Monaco Grand Prix or the scenic beauty of the ones in Montreal, and it's easy to see how much of an impact the destination makes on the race. In the end, F1 is a sport that creates an unmatchable aura filled with electrifying moments that often go down in the history books.