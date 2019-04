Chinese GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Lance Stroll: "We completed a good amount of running today, collecting all the usual Friday data. I had a lot of traffic around me through both sessions on the short and long runs. It's frustrating when that happens but I think everyone was dealing with traffic out there. It's always very busy here going into the last corner and finding a gap is not easy. It's competitive in the midfield, but I think we're in the mix. There are quite a few positions covered by a few tenths but it's not until Saturday that we'll see everyone's true colours. I'd like to think we can be fighting for a place in the top ten, but we need to get everything just right tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "We showed some good pace early on this morning, but after some of the changes we made we seemed to be missing something. Fortunately we have lots of information and data to pick through tonight so that we can try and understand the direction we need to take for tomorrow. The goal is still to make Q3, but we need to find something tonight to be in better shape for qualifying."

Andrew Green, Technical Director: "We took a slightly different approach to the Friday sessions here in China, with our focus being on set-up and balance rather than the aero testing we carried out in Australia and Bahrain. On the whole, everything went according to plan and we completed all the test items on the job list. We ran all the different tyre compounds and this afternoon we explored tyre performance and degradation. We will evaluate that data tonight to determine our strategy for the rest of the weekend. Track conditions were good, although it looks like the wind will pick up tomorrow and bring more challenging conditions, so we need to keep that in mind in terms of the set-up. Overall, though, it has been a routine day of work giving us the data we need going into the weekend."