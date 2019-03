Bahrain GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "A disappointing result tonight, but that's where we are at the moment. We took a few steps forward after practice, but it seems everybody else did as well. I had some issues with my car in Q2 because I lost bits of my bodywork - around the barge board, which didn't help. I hope we can recover some performance once we fix it. Even though we are not happy with our speed today, we can't allow ourselves to drop our heads. It's a long race tomorrow and a lot can happen. With a good start and the right strategy, I believe we could come away with some points."

Lance Stroll: "It was a tough one today: we struggled with grip but in all honesty I didn't deliver the best lap in Q1. So there was the potential to reach Q2 and be a bit higher up the grid. I made a couple of errors - running wide through turn seven, which hurt me through turn eight as well. Those two or three tenths lost cost me the chance to progress to Q2. Looking ahead to the race, I'm staying positive and focussing on the good race pace we showed in Melbourne. It's tomorrow that really counts so let's see what happens and try and make the most of the strategy to bring ourselves into play for the points."

Otmar Szafnauer: "We haven't found the sweet spot with the car balance here in Bahrain and that showed in our qualifying results today. We made various changes overnight to improve the car, which took us in the right direction, but we didn't have the pace to challenge for Q3. Lance wasn't happy with his lap and Sergio picked up some bodywork damage in Q2, so we definitely didn't maximise things tonight. Obviously Sunday is what matters and I still think we can race intelligently and target points."