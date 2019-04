Renault recruits second Chinese youngster to its academy

Renault has confirmed Chinese driver Ye Yifei as the latest recruit to its driver academy.

The announcement, which follows the recruitment of Guanyu Zhou in January, was confirmed at the Shanghai International Circuit on the eve of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Xian, has proved himself to be one of the most promising stars of the junior categories, according to Renault.

He started karting aged ten, taking two national titles. Aged 14, he made the move to Europe and single-seaters and in became the first Chinese driver to win an international title when he conquered the French F4 championship with 14 wins, 17 fastest laps and 10 pole positions.

More records followed in 2017 with a move to the Formula Renault Eurocup championship and Formula Renault NEC. In 2018 Yifei finished third in the Eurocup, taking two wins, 10 podiums, one pole position and three fastest laps.

He will join compatriot Guanyu Zhou in the Renault Sport Academy, further demonstrating that Renault believes in the future of motorsport in China and is determined to scout, support and train promising Chinese talents to reach Formula 1, a dream nurtured by 1.4 billion Chinese people.

The 2019 Renault Sport Academy intake also includes Frenchmen Anthoine Hubert and Victor Martins, Danish racer Christian Lundgaard, Brit Max Fewtrell and Brazilian Caio Collet.

In 2019 Yifei will race for Hi-tech GP in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

"We have been watching Ye Yifei for some time," said Cyril Abiteboul. "He has impressed us with his results in all categories, plus his ability to integrate into any racing or cultural environment. For us, his future is promising and we are looking forward to guiding the next stages of his career as he continues his progress through the ranks. We are also pleased to be able to further promote Chinese interests in motorsport along with our partner Renault China and DRAC."

"It's a real honour to join the Renault Sport Academy," added Yifei. "Over the years I have seen its members go on to achieve great things in racing. It gives incredible support in all areas; physical training, working with world-class engineers, media experience and career guidance. Of course I also know the importance and privilege of working with a global brand such as Renault and I am looking forward to honouring their reputation with some strong results this year and in the future. I will be working hard to reach Formula 1 with Renault F1 Team one day."

"Zhou Guanyu and Ye Yifei are recognized as the top two Chinese young drivers," said said Francois Provost, Chairman of China Region, SVP, Groupe Renault. "With strategic vision, we have successfully invited both of them to join Renault Sport Academy, allowing them to make one step further towards F1 tracks. I hope Renault can eventually help Chinese people to achieve their F1 racing dream. Their joining will help to create a young and vibrant brand image of Renault in the China market. This is a new proof to our strategy of "In China, For China."

