Prost: Less technology, more ingenuity

As Formula One prepares to celebrate the 1,000th round of the world championship, a number of the sport's leading figures have spoken to the FIA's AUTO magazine, not only reflecting on its past but its future.

Alain Prost, four-time world champion, and arguably one of the finest drivers to grace the sport believes it should focus less on technology and more on ingenuity.

"We are in a period where we have a lot of technology, a lot of data," says the Frenchman. "That technology is fantastic, and for the major engine manufacturers, it's very good, as there is more and more a link between society and competition.

"Having said that, if we talk about the future direction of the sport, then in my opinion, we should go towards a Formula 1 where there is more ingenuity, where we have more surprises, more strategic possibilities," he adds.

"We need to make the sport more human... drivers, engineers," he continues. "We need to accent the human side, and maybe focus a little bit less on technology.

"Of course we need to have that extreme engineering," he admits, "but I think we need to have more of a balance. Then I think Formula 1 will be a little bit more understandable for people outside of the sport."

"The move towards hybrid power is correct," says Ferrari legend Mauro Forghieri, "but I'd like more real overtaking, and the only way to achieve that is to get rid of DRS, which I detest, reduce aerodynamic downforce and put all the innovation into an area that falls within the wheelbase.

"That way there would be less turbulence and fewer obstacles during the overtaking phase," he adds. "Then I'd remove a lot of the rules regarding engines, allowing for more imagination... a case of live and let live... flower power, more than hybrid power, perhaps."