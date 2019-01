Sauber to unveil at Barcelona

While Racing Point is only expected to reveal its livery and 'identity' for 2019 in Toronto on the 13th of next month, three other teams have announced when their cars will be unveiled.

Renault will be first to take the wraps off its contender on 12 February, with McLaren following suit on the 14th and Ferrari on the 15th.

Sadly, Sauber has opted to follow the now customary practice of revealing its car in the moments before pre-season testing gets underway, with the C38 to be unveiled in the pitlane at 08:20 on 18 February, the first day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

2018 saw the Swiss team take a significant step forward, courtesy of its new management, the latest-spec Ferrari power unit, a number of new sponsors and Charles Leclerc.

With Leclerc joining Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, this season sees an 'all-new' line-up, as Antonio Giovinazzi is joined by veteran Kimi Raikkonen, who made his F1 debut with the Hinwil-based team in 2001.