Lauda leaves hospital

16/01/2019

Three-time world champion, and non-executive chairman of the Mercedes F1 team, Niki Lauda, has been released from hospital following his treatment for influenza contracted over the New Year.

The Austrian was hospitalised after there was an influenza case in his family, while spending the Christmas holidays at his home in Ibiza.

He was subsequently transferred to the Vienna AKH, where he underwent his lung transplant which took place in August.

When asked about reports that he had left hospital, a spokeswoman confirmed that Lauda had indeed left today.

Due to his previous surgery, his immune system remains weak and this leaves him open to such infections.

