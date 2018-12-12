Hitech GP to run W Series 2019 programme

W-Series has appointed Hitech GP to manage all cars in its six-race programme, a move which provides the first details of the W Series racing operation and follows last week's announcement of the list of 55 qualifying drivers who will compete for a seat in one of the 18 Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 cars on the grid next year.

Following their success in the FIA F3 Asian Championship taking title honours, and finishing third in the FIA F3 European Championship, the Silverstone outfit will provide a full race operation package to W Series, led by Dan Hodder, including preparation, shipping and all trackside requirements. The team will also supply race engineers and pit crew for each of the cars, comprising around 50 staff.

"With so much experience in racing today's F3 cars, we feel we are the ideal partner for W Series," said Hitech GP Team Principal, Oliver Oakes, "but, beyond that, it's great to be able to support more females into motorsport, both behind the wheel and in the pit garages and workshops too."

"We are delighted to partner with such a professional and ambitious team," added Dave Ryan, Racing Director at W Series, "it will be a critical part of our success as, together, we continue to prepare for our first season next year."

"This is a significant step towards our first race In May next year," said W Series CEO, Catherine Bond Muir, "and for us all at W Series the dream is now very real."