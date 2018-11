Grid penalty for Ocon

Esteban Ocon's Brazilian Grand Prix hopes have taken a knock following the decision to change the gearbox on his car.

Racing Point Force India opted to change the gearbox as a precaution having witnessed data anomalies in Mexico.

As he finished in Mexico, albeit outside the points, and this gearbox change was before the requisite six consecutive events expired, the Frenchman incurs a 5-place grid penalty.

With Sergio Perez retiring from the Mexican event with a brake issue, this marked only the second time the Silverstone-based outfit has failed to score any points since Lawrence Stroll's consortium bought the team, which is currently seeking to close the 15-point gap to McLaren in the team standings.

The Frenchman was tenth in both of yesterday's sessions.

