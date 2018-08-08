Teams prize money drops $45m under Liberty

Latest results reveal that the teams will receive $45m less in prize money than before Liberty Media bought the sport last year.

The figures reveal that in the period April - June the teams received $307m in prize money which is down 7% on the same period last year.

However, as Forbes reveals, contrary to some media reports, the teams haven't taken a $23m hit on 2017 as Liberty's documents clearly state that "team payments are recognized pro rata with the number of races".

With 21 races this year, as opposed to 20 in 2017, the pro rata payment has reversed and as a result the total amount of prize money will in fact rise. Indeed, the total prize money of $921m is a $2m increase on 2017... however, it is $45m down on the amount the teams received in 2016, the year before Formula One changed ownership.

Part of the reason for the fall in revenue in the period April - June, when revenue fell by $31m to $585m, can be accounted for by the fact that this year saw the return of the French Grand Prix which replaced the Russian Grand Prix which moves to a late-September slot. With Formula Money reporting that the hosting fee for the Paul Ricard event was $20m, this means a $28m drop on the $50m usually paid by organisers in Sochi.

Various other factors have seen costs rise dramatically which all have a negative effect on the prize pot.

The new London HQ, the dramatic headcount increase, the new theme tune and logo have all impacted the sport's balance sheet before the teams get to see their share of the 68% underlying profits.

And talking of that logo, it is entirely possible that F1 will have to strike a sizeable financial deal with 3M before the case goes before the court later this month.

With F1 yet to sign a significant new sponsor or even a new race - Miami having been shelved until 2020 at the earliest - not to mention those increased costs, it comes as little surprise to learn that operating income fell by 69% to just $14m in the most recent quarter while cash in the bank dropped by $72m to $198m.

"We expect to see some further negative pressure in Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation during 2018, mainly due to the ongoing investments in organisation and infrastructure which the company is carrying out to support the long term growth of the business," admits ratings agency Moody's. "As a result of the increase in headcount, the management estimates a step-up in corporate overheads of about $50 million per annum by the end of 2018 compared to 2016 levels."

The teams reduced prize money comes at a time Force India has been brought out of administration by a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and Williams and McLaren make no secret of the fact that they are depending on the sport successfully introducing regulations that will level the playing field whilst also redistributing the prize pot on a move even basis.

At the same time, the engine manufacturers are unclear what the regulations will be post-2020, fearing that their costs may be driven up by having to simultaneously develop engines to two different sets of regulations.

Mercedes and Ferrari have already voiced strong opposition to the plans post-2020, and to add to the uncertainty it remains to be seen whether new Ferrari boss Louis Camilleri will prove as confrontational towards the sport's management as his predecessor, Sergio Marchionne.