Arrivabene and Raikkonen excused FIA press conference duties

NEWS STORY
26/07/2018

Following the passing of Sergio Marchionne, Kimi Raikkonen and Maurizio Arrivabene have been excused FIA press conference duties in Hungary.

Raikkonen was scheduled to take part in today's conference alongside fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, while Arrivabene was due to take part in tomorrow's alongside Robert Fernley, Mario Isola and Toto Wolff.

However, following the news of Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne's passing yesterday, both have been excused from the press conferences.

Other than a brief tweet, Ferrari has yet to officially react to the news of Marchionne's death, though the SF-71Hs and its drivers are certain to sport a tribute to the Canadian-Italian, much as they did following the passing of Fiat chief Gianni Agnelli in 2003.

