Tips On Choosing The Right Tow Bar For Your Car

If you're the type of person that loves adventures and spending time outdoors, you probably know the value of owning a quality tow bar. Most probably, you have one attached to your car right now!

But for those readers that are still discovering the wonders of owning a tool like, keep reading because I'll be talking a lot about it in this article. To better introduce this product to you, I'll be defining it, enumerating some of its most notable benefits, and sharing some tips on how to choose the right tow bar for your car.

Defining What A Tow Hitch Is

This is a device typically found near the rear bumper of a car, more specifically in the chassis. Its main purpose is to connect your vehicle to a trailer, which is predominantly used to transport boats, large machines, mobile homes, or compartments. It uses a specialized type of fastener to achieve this purpose and is sturdy enough to withstand long drives.

As I've said earlier, tow bars use different kinds of brackets, depending on the design used by the trailer. Here are some examples.

Rear Step - This is normally used in bigger cars that possess 4WD qualities and is mounted near the step of the truck. Usually, these feel heavier, but are more equipped to handle rough roads or harsher terrains.

Swan Neck - Very similar to its name, the swan neck bar uses an elongated, U-shaped design. The tow hitch usually rests on the higher portion of the connector, which is good because it allows the trailer to be slightly more elevated.

Flat Tongue - A flat tongue is one of the more commonly used tow bar designs. It has a long metal bar with a circular end, where the joint is attached.

Horizontal Hitch - The horizontal hitch looks very much like a flat tongue, only it uses a square end instead of a circular one. It's one of the most durable options available and has the ability to endure heavier loads. You can even choose between a 40mm and a 50mm size, depending on your requirement.

Suggestions When Buying A Tow Bar

Whenever buying a device like this, here are some additional tips to always keep in mind.

Canvass Several Options

Don't be blinded by flashy marketing or savvy sales people. In my years of procuring items, one important principle I live by is that not all branded merchandise are of high quality. In the same thought, you can find durable, capable, and best of all, affordable items in those seemingly hole-in-the-wall brands.

The best way to combat this is through a rigid canvassing process. Before closing the deal, be sure to do your research. Don't just settle for the first tow bar you see. When you get to your local hardware, ask for other options, even those that are less well known. Compare the prices and spec, reach reviews online, and ask around. It is only by going through all these that you'll be able to find the perfect one for you.

Oh, and if you need extra advice, look up Perth Towbar Fitters. They're an absolute expert at these types of things.

Check For Compatibility

In some instances, the tow hitch in your car may not match the connector on the trailer. It may differ in size, height, or it just doesn't fit. Be sure you're aware of this before finalizing any deal.

Based on my experience, I've realized that swan neck models are suited for SUVs or trucks they are usually higher than the trailer. Its shape essentially levels the distance between it and the trailer. Rear necks are also an alternative option, especially for off-road terrains.

Cars, on the other hand, work well with flat tongue or horizontal hitch because both are naturally leveled. However, these are more appropriate for flat topographies.

Weight Distribution

Another important factor to consider is the weight distribution. How you install your tow bar and even which design you buy hinges on your transport's bulkiness.

Each tow hitch has a specified capacity that shouldn't be overlooked. If not followed, it could cause the connector to misalign, or worse, detach while on the road. This is the last thing that you would want to happen to you.

Conclusion:

As you embark on your personal journey of finding the perfect tow bar for your car, I wish you good luck and fortune. It may feel like a complicated process, but with more information on this topic, you'll be able to simplify your decision-making.

Hopefully, you will also remember these insights that I've shared. These have helped me greatly in my previous purchases and I am confident that it will bring you great success as well.