Chinese GP: Practice notes - Force India

Sergio Perez: "It was a positive day. We worked our way through all the different tyre compounds and we've collected lots of information, which is always the focus of a Friday. It's been pretty cold and wet today so let's see what the weather does tomorrow. At least we have done a few laps on the intermediate tyres to be ready just in case we get some more rain over the weekend. Based on my feeling today, the goal tomorrow is to reach Q3."

Esteban Ocon: "A good day overall and a very busy one. We worked through the test items and ran all the tyres we needed to, and even did some laps on the intermediates when the rain arrived. The long runs went to plan and I tried the ultra-soft tyre for the first time, which has given us a good idea of the direction we need to take for qualifying. We've worked hard to find more performance too and I would say it's been a more solid Friday compared to Bahrain. We will keep working hard tonight and see where we stand tomorrow."

Robert Fernley: "We split the programme between the cars this morning in order to evaluate some development parts, just as we did in Bahrain. The rest of the day was routine giving us a chance to evaluate all three tyre compounds as well as the intermediates. Both drivers are reasonably happy with the balance of the car, but track temperatures are very low and it's been quite windy throughout the day. Adapting to the changing weather conditions over the weekend will be very important."

