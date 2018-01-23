Name change for Force India "a possibility"

For some time now there has been speculation that Force India is looking to change its name.

Speaking early last year, team co-owner Vijay Mallya - who has his own problems - admitted that while the name was initially used in order to boost his homeland it no longer seemed appropriate.

"I was passionate about putting an Indian team on the grid," he told Reuters at the time. "Now, things have changed. Force India is getting very limited in terms of potential.

"The Indian Grand Prix is gone, sadly," he added. "There are no Indian sponsors who've come to the table. They seem to be spending all their money on cricket. And I need for the continuing financial stability of this team to reach out to more international sponsors."

While a number of companies were subsequently registered under the Force One moniker that concept was subsequently abandoned with the team now thought to be considering a number of options.

However, the Silverstone-based outfit was quick to dismiss claims in the German media today that the team's new name will be made public on 25 February when its contender is unveiled in Barcelona ahead of the first pre-season test.

Insisting that no date or location has yet been confirmed for the launch, a team spokesman, when asked about the name change would only say: "A name change ahead of the new season remains a possibility.

"If it happens it would be announced ahead of the launch, testing or at the launch," they added.