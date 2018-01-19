Mclaren's Look Will Face the "Greatest Change" in 2018

The year starts with the right foot for the McLaren Technology Group. As Zak Brown said in a couple of interviews he gave, McLaren promises to undergo one of the biggest changes in the past years and to come up with a new look. The company is aware that this change comes with a risk, as it may be or it may not be a success, but they have to take that risk anyway. People who play free pokies online for instance know best what it means to take risks in order to increase profits.

What is Zac Brown's role at McLaren?

Zac Brown was born in California and, as a child, he dreamed of becoming a great racing driver. Although his childhood dream didn't come true, he still managed to develop his career around cars and become an important piece of the motorsport's commercial and business industry. He joined the McLaren Technology Group in the winter of 2016 and ever since he has taken the Executive Director role, one of the most successful car models the company had was McLaren 720S. This model was launched in March 2017 and it is still in production today.

McLaren's most popular car models

There are many types of cars that the Group manufactured during the past couple of decades, but here are the most popular ones:

Back in the 90s, McLaren F1 was one of the company's best cars manufactured. A 2-door sports car, this McLaren F1 managed to surpass the speed record that Jaguar XJ220 had in 1992 and continued to have the title as the fastest car until 2005.

2015 was a great year for the company, as they released the McLaren 570S car model. The company predicts that the McLaren 570S will help them triple their sales volume and increase their profits by 2020. This car utilizes the same type of motor that was also used in McLaren P1, but, obviously, with some slight improvements.

Speaking about McLaren P1, this car model is one of the few hybrid sports cars that McLaren produced. It first appeared in 2012 at the Paris Motor Show and it's a British limited production car. What's great about this McLaren P1 is that it utilizes Formula 1 technology combined with hybrid power. It's considered to be the successor of the McLaren F1 model.

What will McLaren bring new this year?

Since his arrival in the Group, Brown wanted to do things a bit different than his predecessor, Ron Dennis. McLaren is trying to freshen up their image by introducing the new white, orange and black livery and by choosing Renault power over Honda.

Overall, McLaren is determined to stand out from the crowd and surprise their fans with changes that will propel the Group back on the right track.