Facts about the British Grand Prix

With Christmas and New Year behind us, it is time to look towards what 2018 has in store for us. For car fanatics such as yourself, this means 11 months of Grand Prix events - adrenaline, excitement, and a whole lot of burnt rubber.

As well as watching the races, more and more fans are starting to add a bit of extra excitement to the events by placing bets on who they think will win. Whilst you weigh up your options, why not read on to discover some pretty cool facts about one of the oldest and most prestigious events in the Grand Prix series - the British Grand Prix!

1. When it comes to longevity, the Brits, along with the Italians hold joint place for the longest running event on the racing calendar.

2. The very first British Grand Prix was held in 1926 in Surrey, and the winner was French driver Louis Wagner who was driving a Delage.

3. The event moved to its current location of Silverstone in 1948 and it was Italia Luigi Villoresi in a Maserati that drove to glory.

4. Then in 1950, the Grand Prix was rebranded as Formula 1 and the first race under this new title was raced at Silverstone and was won by Italian Guiseppe Farina who was driving an Alfa Romeo.

5. Two lucky drivers have managed to win the even five times each, they are Jim Clark, and Alan Prost. Nigel Mansell won a total of three times.

6. The race at Silverstone usually attracts around 350,000 visitors every year and 125,000 on race day itself.

7. Those visitors will consume a whopping 10,000 litres of tomato sauce during their visit.

8. The Silverstone circuit is 3.66 miles in length and the race entails 52 laps of it.

9. The fastest corner in the world is located at Silverstone and is called Maggots Corner. Cars can take the bend at up to 180 mph with a pull over of 4.5g.

10. Back in 1985, driver Keke Rosberg managed a pole lap on the circuit with an average speed of 160mph, making it the fastest circuit in the entire world.

11. The very first win for Ferrari was at Silverstone in 1951.

12. British drivers have raced to victory at Silverstone a total of 22 times, which just goes to show that the crowd and being on home turf really does help!

So, know you are armed with a lot of information and interesting facts about the event, all you need to know now is who is going to win. Unfortunately we cannot really help you with that, but remember that you have to be in it to win it!