FIA confirms 21 date 2018 calendar

Following today's meeting of its World Motor Sport Council, the FIA has confirmed the 2018 F1 calendar.

While there were previously doubts concerning China and Singapore, now only the United States Grand Prix features the dreaded asterisk, the evens subject to ASN approval.

In terms of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was placed in doubt following a number of attacks on team crews and resulted in a post-race tyre test being cancelled, the World Council was presented with the report on the security incidents that occurred at this year’s event which was requested from the Commercial Rights Holder by the FIA.

Following the report, the CRH recommended that the promoter, who is responsible for the security of the event, retains an independent security expert to evaluate and advise on security plans, implements a police reporting hub at the circuit and improves overall communication between the promoter security, police and F1 stakeholders.

The World Council strongly urged the promoter to implement these recommendations and improve the situation ahead of next year’s event. The FIA will offer to participate in discussions with the local authorities and closely monitor the situation.

As laid out in the provisional calendar in June, for the first time ever the 2018 schedule will feature three races held on cosecutive weekends, the French, Austrian and British Grands Prix putting drivers, crew and fans to the ultimate test.

Date Race Circuit 25-Mar Australia Melbourne 08-Apr Bahrain Sakhir 15-Apr China Shanghai 29-Apr Azerbaijan Baku 13-May Spain Barcelona 27-May Monaco Monaco 10-Jun Canada Montreal 24-Jun France Le Castellet 01-Jul Austria Spielberg 08-Jul Great Britain Silverstone 22-Jul Germany Hockenheim 29-Jul Hungary Budapest 26-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps 02-Sep Italy Monza 16-Sep Singapore Singapore 30-Sep Russia Sochi 07-Oct Japan Suzuka 21-Oct USA Austin* 28-Oct Mexico Mexico City 11-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo 25-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to ASN approval