Kvyat takes part in NASCAR Euro Series test

It has been revealed that former Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat, who was dropped by the Faenza team, and from the Red Bull programme, late this year, has taken part in an official test for the Euro Series at Franciocorta in Italy.

"Daniil was with us and got some laps in our car for about two or three sessions," said Euro Series CEO Jerome Galpin, according to Motor Sport Magazine.

"It was more about the sensation and discovering a different type of car," he added. "He's actually good friends with team owner and former F1 driver Alex Caffi. We had a young driver development test and invited Dani to come and see something different. He came to enjoy it and have fun."

However, Galpin stressed that the Russian, who had been linked with the second Williams seat, is not planning to contest the Euro Series next year.

"Dani is from F1, he is an F1 driver, and he's committed to that," he said. "It was a different experience and sensation. There is nothing more to it; nothing is scheduled yet and he is focused on F1, which is how it should be at the moment.

"We're really happy about having had Daniil at the test. We had a really busy four days with prototype and GT drivers joining him from all over the world for a different type of racing. We have pure racing in a car that is really fun to driver with no electronics. You will only win if you have the right skills to drive the car.”

First created in 2008 by the French FJ Group, the inaugural season was in 2009 and for the next year continued mainly at French venues, before being expanded in 2011 to include more races in Europe.

In 2012, an agreement was reached with NASCAR to sanction the series as part of the NASCAR circuit, though it remains an international FIA series.