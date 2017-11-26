Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Result

NEWS STORY
26/11/2017

Full result of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
       
1 Bottas Mercedes 55 1h 34:14.63
2 Hamilton Mercedes 55 + 0:03.899
3 Vettel Ferrari 55 + 0:19.330
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 55 + 0:45.386
5 Verstappen Red Bull 55 + 0:46.269
6 Hulkenberg Renault 55 + 1:25.713
7 Perez Force India 55 + 1:32.062
8 Ocon Force India 55 + 1:38.911
9 Alonso McLaren 54 + 1 Lap
10 Massa Williams 54 + 1 Lap
11 Grosjean Haas 54 + 1 Lap
12 Vandoorne McLaren 54 + 1 Lap
13 Magnussen Haas 54 + 1 Lap
14 Wehrlein Sauber 54 + 1 Lap
15 Hartley Toro Rosso 54 + 1 Lap
16 Gasly Toro Rosso 54 + 1 Lap
17 Ericsson Sauber 54 + 1 Lap
18 Stroll Williams 54 + 1 Lap
Sainz Renault 31 Loose Wheel
Ricciardo Red Bull 20 Hydraulics

Fastest Lap: Bottas (Mercedes) 1:40.650 (Lap 52)

