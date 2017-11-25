Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

The last qualifying session of the season ended up with Scuderia Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen taking third and fifth places respectively on tomorrow's starting grid. Both drivers are determined to take the challenge to their rivals in Sunday's 55-lap race.

Sebastian Vettel: "I think we were missing some speed today in qualifying, but I think tomorrow we can be closer to our competitors, so we'll see. Especially in Q3, in sector 2, they were very fast, while in the first and third sector we were more or less on the pace. Hopefully tomorrow it can be different: I think during the race we should have a better pace. Winning is always possible, even though here it's difficult to overtake if your speed is not different to the other cars. So, let's see what this race can bring and hopefully we can put pressure on our rivals."

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was not an easy qualifying and fifth position is far from ideal. The car felt good all day, I had good feelings. In Q1 we did few laps and it was very easy, but then it got tricky with the tires. For whatever reason, I struggled to make them work and trust them on a flying lap. In some runs, they were ok, then in another one it was more difficult. It was a bit of a guessing game. I'm sure that tomorrow the race is not going to be easy. The start is the easiest place to overtake, but even after that the race is far from over."