Truculent Hamilton dismisses title talk as silly

Lewis Hamilton was in no mood for small talk as he met with the media at the Circuit of the Americas today. And as talk, inevitably, turned to taking the title this weekend, and possibly the knee, the Briton's growing frustration was obvious.

"Talk of the championship win here is silly really," he snapped. "You cannot expect Sebastian to have a difficult weekend, they are going to be quick. He has been strong all year. He has had a few technical issues, but the car is as good as it has always been.

"For sure, they will be strong this weekend and the last four races," he added. "That is why nothing changes. I have to continue to keep the pressure on. There is no reason to back out, I have to keep pushing forward.

"The championship, as long as it is done in the last four races that is my focus. I honestly don't care if it is here or the last race, as long as it is done. Winning the race here is the most important thing for me - particularly in the midst of all that is going on in the country. That is a priority for me."

Asked if he will win the title because Vettel and Ferrari "blew it", the Briton snapped "No", before adding, "if I was to win this championship I think I would say that I've earned it."

In the wake of his various posts on social media in support of those NFL players who 'take the knee' rather than standing for the national anthem, when asked if he might follow suit, a stony faced Hamilton replied:" I don't really have a position, I don't have any plans.

"I know a lot of people in America so I get to speak to a lot of black and white people who live here," he added. "I get quite a good view of what is happening here in the States and opinions from the Americans and about the movement which I think is pretty huge.

"I have posted about it because I respect it highly and I find the movement that started awesome," he admitted. "I am very much in support of it.

"Winning here is the most important thing for me in the midst that all is going on in the country. That is a priority. You know what I am talking about," he said, his comment aimed at an African-American reporter. "I am here to win and that is my focus. I don't really plan on allowing all the BS that is surrounding the topic to pull me down in my stride to win this world title.

"I have worked hard to be where I am today, and whilst I do have opinions and feelings towards the whole situation, at the moment I have no plans on doing anything."

While Mercedes and the FIA are saying nothing, it is understood that as far as the sport's governing body is concerned, should Hamilton 'take the knee' there would be repercussions. The move would also be highly unpopular with Mercedes for whom the United States is its number one market.

However, other than the fact that Liberty Media and its leading lights John Malone and Greg Maffei were big contributors to Donald Trump's election campaign the fact is that Hamilton is his own man. Furthermore, in the heat of the moment, were he to win the race and the title on Sunday, with certain key friends whispering in his ear, the Briton might find himself unable to resist the temptation.