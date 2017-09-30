Site logo

Malaysia GP: Saturday Free - Times

30/09/2017

Full times from today's free practice session for the Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.880 134.941 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:32.042 0.162
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:32.091 0.211
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:32.329 0.449
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.539 0.659
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.579 0.699
7 Perez Force India 1:33.209 1.329
8 Massa Williams 1:33.240 1.360
9 Ocon Force India 1:33.290 1.410
10 Vandoorne McLaren 1:33.321 1.441
11 Alonso McLaren 1:33.530 1.650
12 Stroll Williams 1:33.538 1.658
13 Magnussen Haas 1:33.787 1.907
14 Hulkenberg Renault 1:33.871 1.991
15 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:33.924 2.044
16 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34.206 2.326
17 Palmer Renault 1:34.475 2.595
18 Grosjean Haas 1:34.914 3.034
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:34.936 3.056
20 Wehrlein Sauber 1:35.045 3.165

