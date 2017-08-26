Site logo

F2: Leclerc and Rowland disqualified

26/08/2017

Charles Leclerc and Oliver Rowland have been disqualified from this afternoon's feature race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after both drivers' cars failed post-race scrutineering due to excessive wear to the underfloor plank.

Both cars were subjected to the usual post-race scrutineering checks, which is when the damage was noted on both vehicles. The planks were removed and measured, with the thickness recorded as below the allowable limit.

The race stewards also handed down penalties to Artem Markelov and Oliver Rowland following their last corner incident: Rowland was handed a 5 second time penalty for forcing a rival off track, and Markelov was also handed a 5 second penalty for exceeding track limits and gaining an advantage, nullifying each other's penalties before Rowland was disqualified from the race.

Markelov has now been promoted to race winner, ahead of teammate Luca Ghiotto to record a RUSSIAN TIME 1-2, with Antonio Fuoco rounding out the podium. Racing Engineering teammates Gustav Malja and Nyck De Vries are now classified P4 and P5 respectively, ahead of Sergio Sette Camara and Roberto Merhi, with Norman Nato set to start tomorrow's sprint race from pole and Santino Ferrucci and Robert Visoiu rounding out the points places.

