Site logo

Test Times: Hungary 02-08

NEWS STORY
02/08/2017

Today's times from the Hungaroring as the second in-season test comes to a close.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Vettel Ferrari 40 1:17.124 127.072 mph
Norris McLaren 91 1:17.385 0.261
Raikkonen Ferrari 60 1:17.842 0.718
Kubica Renault 142 1:18.572 1.448
Sainz Toro Rosso 68 1:18.850 1.726
Kvyat Toro Rosso 54 1:19.116 1.992
Auer Force India 49 1:19.242 2.118
Russell Mercedes 90 1:19.391 2.267
Mazepin Force India 48 1:19.692 2.568
Gasly Red Bull 107 1:20.337 3.213
Ghiotto Williams 161 1:20.414 3.290
Ferrucci Haas 116 1:20.994 3.870
Matsushita Sauber 121 1:21.998 4.874

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss