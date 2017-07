Hungary GP: Race notes - Force India

Sahara Force India scored six points in today's Hungarian Grand Prix with Sergio Perez racing to eighth place ahead of Esteban Ocon in ninth.

Sergio Perez: "I'm very pleased to come away with eighth place today. It hasn't been an easy weekend in terms of my feeling with the car, so to turn things around in the race and pick up some points is a good recovery. I made a very good start, positioned my car well and that was very important for the final result. There was a bit of contact with my teammate, which damaged my front wing, but fortunately it didn't change the balance of my car. It wasn't the busiest race for me because I spent most of the afternoon behind Sainz and Alonso, but we couldn't make our way through during the pit stop window due to a slow stop. Overall it's been a very strong first half of the season and we can go into the holidays feeling pleased with the job we have done."

Esteban Ocon: "It was a pretty messy start and that compromised my race. Sergio made contact with me in turn one, which caused some damage to my floor, but I was able to continue even though I lost some performance. In the end, we got another double points finish for the team, which is great considering how difficult the weekend has been leading up to the race. The rest of the race was very clean and we were able to resist a lot of pressure from Stoffel [Vandoorne], so I am happy with the end result. We kept our main rivals behind us today and it means we can go on holiday feeling happy. I've scored nearly 50 points in the first part of the season and we've got a healthy margin over the teams behind us. Now we can recharge our batteries and come back ready to score even more points in the second half of the year."

Robert Fernley: "A competitive Sunday with both cars scoring important points. It edges us over the 100 points mark, which is a good way to head into the summer break. We knew we had solid race pace and we made the most of an aggressive first lap, which brought both Sergio and Esteban up into the top ten. From there it was a routine afternoon with both cars executing one-stop strategies. It's a satisfying outcome because we knew our race pace was better than our qualifying times. It means we've scored points in ten of the eleven races so far this year and had double points finishes in nine of those races. It's a credit to the team for the excellent job everybody has done in the first half of the year."