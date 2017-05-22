It Comes Down To Mercedes & Ferrari in the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix

It's finally here. The race that most of us F1 fans have marked on the calendar, patiently waiting for all year.

There is something special about this particular 3.337km length of track and it isn't just because the institution of mainstream media and marketing told us so. There is in fact, a genuinely palpable aura to the Monaco Grand Prix that sets it apart from every other race on the calendar. Maybe it's part of the magic held within the heart of Monte Carlo. Maybe it's the extremely tight, difficult nature of the circuit. Maybe it's the long-standing tradition of this race. Whatever it is … we love it.

No Tears Shed for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has been taking flack as of late for releasing statements that the media and many fans view as whiney and unbecoming. The British pilot recently stated, "F1 is trying to make me boring." He further elaborated that he is not able to pursue the lifestyle that he wishes to live because F1 [the powers that be] wants to keep utter control over his image and behavior.

Different people have differing opinions on Hamilton's social outcry and beratement of the Formula One Group, but a couple of things that are not debatable are his driving skills and his dedication to the sport –apparently, Hamilton and Mercedes are forgoing the on-board water bottle to save weight. So much for hydration.

If you didn't already know, Lewis Hamilton is the odds-on favorite to step into the winners circle and take the 25 points at Monaco. If he again receives assistance from Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas in blocking rivals such as Ferrari pilot, Sebastian Vettel, we very well could see back to back victories in Monte Carlo for Hamilton, despite any animosity or ill-wishing due to his newly perceived vanity.

Bottas has stated that it is his duty to help out his teammate. But with that said, Team Mercedes has openly stated that they are still of the policy of letting their team members drive freely. Valtteri Bottas is 8/1 to win in Monaco, just behind Vettel and the favorite, Hamilton. Don’t be mistaken, Valtteri wants this race just as badly as the two points leaders. Especially after only completing 38 laps before being forced out of the Gran Premio de España.

The Road to the Championship Goes Through Vettel

Vettel and Hamilton are neck and neck in the overall driver standings (104 to 98) and neither driver is unfamiliar with the F1 Grand Prix de Monaco winner's circle. Hamilton hefted the trophy last year. Vettel came in 2nd in 2015 with Hamilton in 3rd. Lewis Hamilton placed 2nd in 2014, and the year before in 2013 it was Sebastian Vettel placing 2nd. 2011 Vettel won the Monaco GP as did Hamilton in 2008! In the last 9 years, these two drivers have combined to round out the top-3 in Monte Carlo 9 times!

Sebastian Vettel has been a machine this season. Out of the 5 races ran (288 laps), the German has only been out of the top three for a total of 24 laps. The Ferrari driver is locked in and given the epic wheel to wheel dogfight that took place in the Spanish Grand Prix, I feel that though he took that defeat to Hamilton gracefully, he'll be gunning for the Brit even harder now.

That was a beautiful bounce back performance for Lewis Hamilton in Spain, but the momentum has by no means shifted away from Vettel. Even though Hamilton ran lap times under 1 minute 18 seconds in the Monaco GP last season, my money would still be on Sebastian Vettel, Bet365 will offer competitive odds and before you place a wager check out this Bet365 review to continue on his tear towards a world championship with a victory in Monte Carlo.

There is plenty of talent in the field, but I just can't look past these three drivers. Pending some severe extenuating circumstances, one of these talented pilots will win the most prestigious race of the season, and Vettel has a definitive edge. Not to mention the fact that since 2010, the points leader after 5 races has won the championship in all but one season … and the F1 Monaco Grand Prix is the next stone for Vettel to step on towards that path.