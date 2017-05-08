Excitement behind Fernando Alonso's participation in the Indy 500 has gripped the entire racing industry.

Regardless of the type of racing such a high profile event cannot go under the radar. Most of the talk is about how Alonso will fare against the success of other F1 drivers who participated in the Indy 500.

One of the names on that list is Juan Pablo Montoya, against whom Alonso had many thrilling battles in F1. Naturally the move has the betting world in a real frenzy. Bettors and bookmakers are hyped by the betting potential in the race. Below are a couple of ways to make sure you are among the winners.

How to make money betting on F1 drivers in the Indy 500

1. Know the types of bets on offer. There are many types of bets that are available at online gambling sites like yebo casino. Each type of bet is optimal for a particular situation. Therefore it becomes important to use the types of wagers on offer when developing a betting strategy.

2. Develop a betting strategy. This is one thing that many amateur sports bettors forget to do and end up losing a lot of money. All professional bettors have a strategy to maximize wins by reducing the house odds or improving their own odds. Like with all other forms of real money casinos in America, India, Australia, or real money online gambling players need to have a set bankroll. This prevents bettors from wagering money that they cannot afford to lose. Desperation results in bad betting decisions.

3. If you are reading this then the third and final tip is easier to fulfill. This is because it demands that you know the sport that you want to bet on. Obviously you have adequate knowledge on the motor sport. However, you might want to go back and study the trends of the races. How the drivers and the teams perform at certain events and levels of the competition. This will give you a distinct edge when betting.