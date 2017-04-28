Russian GP: Practice notes - Force India

Sahara Force India completed a routine day of practice in Sochi in preparation for this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez: "Finding the balance around this track is not easy, but I think we're in a good place and I felt happy in the car. We completed a lot of laps using all the tyre compounds and there's a lot of data to analyse, but I am confident we can be competitive tomorrow. It's going to be an exciting battle in the midfield and I believe we will be strong."

Esteban Ocon: "A pretty solid day overall. I feel we've got to a point where we understand how the car is working around this track and we know where we can make improvements. I felt very confident with the car all day, but especially in the second session, and I was able to get the tyres to work, which is not easy on a track like this. There's still a lot to discuss tonight, but I am satisfied with what we've achieved today and I hope the rest of the weekend continues like this."

Robert Fernley: "Both drivers were happy with the baseline set-up of the car from the start of the day, which meant we could concentrate largely on fine-tuning. This circuit is very different from Bahrain, so we've had to give a lot of attention to understanding how the three tyre compounds work around here. We feel we understand our car better and better as the season progresses, which is crucial as the margins in the midfield are very small. The target tomorrow is Q3 with both cars."