Sebastian Vettel vs Lewis Hamilton: a two-horse race for the title?

We're already three races into the 2017 Formula One campaign and two men are already leading the way in the fight for the world championship.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes are already clear of their peers in the title race and both men have already stood at the top of the podium this campaign. Most recently, the German was first past the finishing line in the Bahrain Grand Prix – a result that saw the German extend his advantage at the top.

Both men have experience of competing for the world title. Vettel has been crowned world champion on four occasions, winning the coveted accolade four years in a row with Red Bull Racing from 2010 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has won three world titles of his own and it would take a brave man to bet against the Briton in 2017. Although he lost out to his now retired teammate Nico Rosberg last year, that disappointment may fuel a comeback triumph.

With 17 races remaining, there will be plenty of twists and turns as Vettel and Hamilton go toe to toe for the ultimate prize in Formula One racing. Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's partner at Mercedes, is their closest challenger but he already trails by 23 points after just three race weekends.

Unfortunately for their rivals, Vettel and Hamilton are now so dominant - both in qualifying and on a Sunday - that it is hard to see anybody challenging their standing at the top of the sport.

As of April 24th, Hamilton is priced at 10/11 in bet365's Formula 1 betting odds to claim a fourth world title this season – and he will move into an exclusive club with that triumph.

Only Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost and Vettel himself have won four or more championships and Hamilton will be desperate to move clear of Jackie Stewart as the most successful British driver in Formula One history.

It might seem too early to rule Bottas out after just three races but the Finnish star isn't on their level just yet. Hamilton and Vettel are pulling away from their peers and a dogfight for the title could be on the cards.

For racing fans across the globe, it is refreshing to see two modern greats from different teams going up against one another. At least we know that team orders won't directly affect the destiny of the world title.

When it comes down to it, it is very difficult to split Lewis and Sebastian.

You could argue that Vettel's four victories came at a low point for Formula One but that would be doing his and Red Bull's dominance a disservice. Yes, Ferrari and their other main rivals were weak but you can only beat what's in front of you.

On the other hand, Hamilton has a reputation for being one of the most aggressive drivers on the track but he rarely crashes out of races and that is what stands him tall above his rivals.

Whatever happens over the next seven months, one thing is for sure: Formula One spectators are in for a real treat.