Back Hamilton to make it a hat-trick of victories in Russia

Lewis Hamilton is the red hot favourite to win the upcoming Russian Grand Prix and make it a hat-trick of wins since the Sochi track became part of the Championship circuit back in 2014. Hamilton's only blemish on the Russian circuit is Rosberg's impressive Grand Slam victory there last time out.

Both driver's have made an impressive start to the 2017 season, with Vettel winning twice and Hamilton once from the opening three races. Their dominance is confirmed by the fact each driver has finished runner-up on the occasions they weren't victorious.

It's Hamilton's record at Russia that makes him a slight favourite at best odds 6/5 to be on top of the podium, over Vettel who is slightly longer odds at best price 13/8. Hamilton's second place finish last year is all the more impressive when you consider he started the race in tenth position.

Qualifying will be crucial for this one, as the race history suggests whoever starts on Pole wins. The only time this statistic has been overturned was back in 2015 by Hamilton, who managed to win the race after Rosberg in Pole position was forced to retire during the race.

Whilst some punters may scoff at the short odds available on Hamilton, he is this price for a reason. The dominance of Hamilton and Vettel this season, combined with their historical dominance on the Sochi circuit make it almost impossible to have any confidence in an outsider proving a shock. Valtteri Bottas has finished on the podium previously, and got fourth place last year, but at odds of 7/1 (third favourite) is too short to even consider for an each-way bet.

