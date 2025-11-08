Teams sceptical of mandatory two-stoppers

Team bosses appear to pour cold water on plans to make it mandatory for drivers to stop twice for tyres during races.

As ever, the idea is intended to 'spice up' the action.

Speaking in Brazil however, team bosses, like a number of drivers, appeared sceptical of the proposal.

"I think everyone likes two stops or more," said Racing Bulls' Alan Permane, "but we have to be careful.

"We've got our guys looking at it at the moment - our strategy and tyre guys are looking at it closely," he continued. "I think one of the things that makes a two-stop race tricky is when the tyres aren't really suited for two stops.

"So, you need to have tyres that demand the two-stop race. If you force a two-stop, you can end up with everyone doing the same strategy and actually have the opposite effect. And don't forget, we've seen plenty of races with one guy on a one-stop and one guy on a two-stop, and then the guy on a one-stop being chased down by the two-stop - but that will obviously disappear.

"So, I think we need to think very carefully. And we are. And I'm sure the F1 Commission will debate it, and I'm sure we'll come to the right answer."

"I think the tyres remain the fundamental factor to have some variability in the race," added Andrea Stella. "And in particular, whenever there's some degradation, I think we can see overtaking and pit stops.

"At the same time, for 2026 - like we said before - we have so much change going on, and I think we should observe also what kind of racing we are going to have before we change the technical side and also the rules of the game.

"So, I would invoke a little bit of prudence from this point of view. Let's observe what happens in 2026, and then we can adapt from a sporting point of view to make sure that the entertainment and the racing is at the right level."

"My biggest worry would be that we end up, all of us, doing the same strategy to within a lap of each other because you're forced that way because of the two stops," admitted James Vowles. "So, to the key point, let's get the key foundations right, which is tyre degradation and the gaps between the tyres.

"I don't mind a forced rule then that puts us in that circumstance, but I have a worry that immediately where we are now - I think you'll get less variability in next year's races, and that concerns me."

Meanwhile, Pirelli has revealed that the forthcoming Qatar Grand Prix is likely to be a mandatory two-stopper by means of a stipulated maximum stint length.

"We are speaking with the FIA, with the teams, and with F1 and we will take a decision very soon," confirmed Simone Berra.

In this case however, the move isn't so much about spicing up the action but concern over tyre damage at previous runnings of the race. In 2023, drivers were allowed to drive a maximum of 18 laps on each compound.

"We had the experience from previous years," said Berra. "Two years ago, it was more a matter of kerbs, last year, it was a matter of high wear rate, and volumetric wear especially, that generated some carcass damage.

"Obviously, we are taking into account all these parameters," he added. "The structure hasn't changed too much this year in terms of resistance, so we would like to avoid ending up in a similar situation to last year where the teams were able to extend the stint because they didn't have a big performance loss even running on the under-tread.

"So, we are evaluating which options we have on the table and we will decide very soon."