Antonelli refutes Marko's 'too soon' claim

Kimi Antonelli has dismissed Helmut Marko's claim that Mercedes was wrong to put the rookie teenager in one of the most coveted seats on the grid.

The Austrian believes that the youngster, who has struggled in recent races, would have benefitted from a season or two with a more junior team rather than effectively 'replacing' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"The big difference is that when we bring juniors into Formula 1, they first drive at Racing Bulls, where they are not exposed to such immense pressure or the pressure of Formula 1 in general," the Austrian recently told F1 Insider "And we also do not make such a hype about a young driver before he sits in Formula 1.

"How that works with another team, I will make absolutely no comments on from the outside," he added. "Antonelli is certainly a very fast, but also a very young driver. And now, strangely, in the hotel in Spa, we spoke briefly in the evening, and he said he has no confidence in the car, and as soon as he pushes, then he no longer has control.

"That is more of a mental thing, and apparently the car is also similar to ours, very critical in the operating window. And when it works once, then it is considerably more sensitive. And of course, a routine driver like Russell finds that much easier. But you simply have to give him (Antonelli) time now so that he finds himself again."

"Of course, starting straight away in a top team is not always easy," Antonelli told reporters at Zandvoort today, "because, obviously, racing for Mercedes is a massive privilege, but at the same time you need to deliver, you need to deliver the job.

"So sometimes you can feel under a lot of pressure," he admitted, "but I'm really happy to have started in Mercedes.

"Obviously, I've had some rough times, but the team has always been very supportive. I'm aware I haven't done the best of jobs, especially at some points during the season, but this year is mainly to learn. Of course, the goal is always to go on track and win, but at the same time it's important to get ready for next year.

"But definitely, if I would race in a junior team, there would be quite a bit less pressure, but as I said before, I'm really happy to have started in Mercedes, because I can learn massively."