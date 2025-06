Bottas in cryptic Cadillac social media post

Valtteri Bottas has posted a cryptic video on social media in which he admires the two vacant seats in a Cadillac SUV.

"Hey Valtteri, that's a Cadillac," says a voice off camera.

"That's a nice seat," says the Finn as he looks into the car. "Oh wow, that's a nice seat," he adds as he feels said seat. "I wouldn't mind."

"There's two seats," it is pointed out.

"Are they both free?" asks Bottas.

"Oh yeh," he is told. "Want to sit in it?"

"Not yet," replies the Finn.

Earlier this month, Bottas admitted that he was "not done yet" with F1, insisting that he still has the (F1) fire in his belly.

"I'm not done yet with F1," he told the Beyond the Grid podcast. "I still have more to give. It's still the number one thing in my life."

Referring specifically to Cadillac, which is understood to be considering him and fellow veteran Sergio Perez, he said: "I think they have a few drivers on the list.

"I would imagine my experience will help because now I've raced in three different teams," he added, "with one of the teams that had mega success. With Williams as well, we had some great results, so I hope I'm in a good position.

"I actually see a very interesting project," he continued, "something new to F1, an American team with maybe a different view to the sport. If I would be there as a driver, it would be actually very interesting because you can start from scratch.

"The team starts from zero. You could actually make a big influence on certain things, which direction to go, and that would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes.

"I think the rule change is always a good point to jump in because you just never know, if you suddenly get it right you might actually be doing really well from the get-go."