Flexible payments available for Las Vegas GP

In the wake of the drop in ticket sales and hospitality for the 2024 event, organisers are seeking ways to boost sales again this time round.

While the event - according to the organisers, which is F1 itself - generated $934m (£725m) in revenue, the 2024 race missed "expectations, primarily on ticket sales", according to Liberty Media's chief accounting officer, Brian Wendling.

F1 brought in $1.16bn in the final three months of 2024 - compared to $1.23 in 2023 - and much of that drop was put down to Las Vegas.

"The economics for Vegas missed internal expectations on revenue and OIBDA," admitted Derek Chang, Liberty Media's new CEO, adding that: "The team has moved very quickly, however, to enact changes that will benefit 2025 and support a financially successful race for F1 and continued growth and positive impact for the Las Vegas community.

"We are making further revisions to the ticket product and pricing strategy, leveraging this data, and as importantly, we are actively managing our cost structure," he explained, subsequently revealing that the operation would now be run out of London, with ticketing brought in-house."

Today, some of those plans were announced.

For this year's race, single-day tickets start at $50 (£39) and three-day tickets at $400 (£309) for general admission in the Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards, marking the lowest ticket prices yet.

Also, card members of American Express can access an exclusive 48-hour presale for all three-day tickets starting Wednesday, April 2.

Nevada residents will receive 24-hour priority access to be the first to purchase single-day Flamingo General Admission tickets, plus three-day Flamingo General Admission tickets, beginning Tuesday, April 8, though to access, local fans must purchase tickets via Ticketmaster using a credit or debit card linked to a Nevada billing address.

Finally, flexible payment plans will be available through August, fans able to place a deposit via the Grand Prix website now through March 16.

"Our goal has always been to create a world-class event for every fan, and that commitment is stronger than ever in 2025," said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "With two years of feedback in hand from fans and stakeholders, we are dedicated to making the Las Vegas Grand Prix more accessible to a wider audience by expanding affordable ticket options, introducing flexible payment plans and offering the best value to early ticket purchasers - all while ensuring an unforgettable experience at every level."