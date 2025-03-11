F1 welcomes the Madring

The semi-street track set to host Spain's round of the world championship from next year is to be called the Madring.

In January last year it was announced that Madrid had signed a ten-year deal beginning in 2026, following an agreement with IFEMA Madrid. Located five minutes from the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez airport, the proposed 5.47km circuit, and which features 20 corners, and "the longest banked curve" on the calendar, is built around the IFEMA exhibition centre.

The circuit is intended to be one of the most accessible races on the F1 calendar, with the track just a short commute away by Metro, train, and city lines. Indeed, it is estimated that 90% of fans will be able to travel to the paddock via public transport, while fans staying in local accommodation will be a short walk away.

On Monday, organisers revealed the name they have given to the circuit.

"Madrid is the first major European capital to host an F1 Grand Prix, and thus the name 'MADRING' cleverly combines 'Madrid' with the word 'ring', a popular term associated with iconic racing circuits worldwide," they said. "This creates a modern memorable, and international brand that aligns with the new concept of the show-circuit, in the style of Abu Dhabi, Miami and Las Vegas, where the event itself goes beyond the limits of the track and permeates the city. MADRING is a short and direct name, easy to remember and requiring no translation."

"Formula 1 circuits are typically referred to by the city or region where they are located... Monza, Imola, Interlagos, Spa, Silverstone, Miami, Las Vegas. However, their full official names are rarely used. For this reason, MADRING aims to establish a concise and memorable identity that directly references its host city, is instantly recognisable worldwide.

"Ultimately, it is more than just a name... it is a genuine, distinctive, and iconic brand, designed to resonate with a modern and engaged F1 audience."

Indeed.

"MADRING falls into the new category of show circuits," they insisted, "these circuits are designed in the centre of cities where the show takes place on and off the track. MADRING aims to be a benchmark in Europe and the rest of the world. We want that when an F1 fan thinks of a circuit, he/she thinks of the longest banked corner in the championship. That when they want to attend a Grand Prix, they think of MADRING as the most comfortable, accessible, safe, exciting and fun. And most importantly, that when you come, you will want to come again.

"MADRING isn't merely the name of a racing circuit; it's a statement of intent, an invitation to live a truly unparalleled experience, whether you're a dedicated fan, a sponsor, or part of Formula One's elite."

All that's missing - assuming that nobody is interested in the quality of the racing the MADRING might produce - is the names of the music acts that will entertain those dedicated fans, sponsors, and Formula One's elite next year.

Designed by Dromo, who previously worked with both the Zandvoort and Sepang tracks, the circuit comprises 1.5km of public roads.

While we wait to see if the MADRING lives up to the hefty promises, speaking last year F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali promised that the Circuit de Catalunya, which first hosted Spain's round of the world championship in 1991, still has a future in the sport.

"The fact that we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future," he said last year. "Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future."